And its a liftoff!

Wed, 25 June 2025
SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket lifts-off from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre at 12:01 pm IST towards the International Space Station.

Axiom-4 mission expected to dock at International Space Station on Thursday at 4:30 pm IST, capping a 28-hour journey.

The crew, piloted by India's Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will travel to the orbiting laboratory on a new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft after launching on the company's Falcon 9 rocket. 

The four-member crew which has been in quarantine in Florida will be commanded by Peggy Whitson, a former NASA astronaut and now Axiom Space's Director of Human Spaceflight. The mission specialists are ESA project astronaut Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary.

LIVE! This begins India's Human Space Programme: Shuks
Shubhanshu Shukla scripts history, lifts off on Axiom 4
The Lucknow-born Shukla, former NASA astronaut Mission Commander Peggy Whitson, Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland, and Tibor Kapu of Hungary are part of the Axiom-4 mission that marks the return to space for the three nations.

SEE: Shubhanshu Shukla's 1st message from space
As the first stage was crossed, Shukla sent a first message from space, saying he, along with the crew, was orbiting Earth at a speed of 7.5 km per second.

Reports claim US didn't 'destroy' Iran nuke site, Trump says...
Trump said CNN, along with The New York Times, teamed up to "demean one of the most successful military strikes in history" and termed it "fake news."

'Iranians Love India'
'Iranians admire Indian cinema and often mention Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan when you meet them.'

