And its a liftoff!

12:10

SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket lifts-off from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre at 12:01 pm IST towards the International Space Station.





Axiom-4 mission expected to dock at International Space Station on Thursday at 4:30 pm IST, capping a 28-hour journey.





The crew, piloted by India's Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla will travel to the orbiting laboratory on a new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft after launching on the company's Falcon 9 rocket.