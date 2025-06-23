HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Why wouldn't there be...: Trump's MIGA message for Iran

Mon, 23 June 2025
08:36
image
Following the United States' "massive precision" strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities on Saturday (local time), President Donald Trump on Sunday hinted at the possibility of a "regime change" in the Islamic Republic, questioning the current leadership's ability to revive the nation. 
 
In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated, "It's not politically correct to use the term, 'Regime Change,' but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn't there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!" 
 
In a separate Truth Social post, Trump hailed the military's performance, stating, "The damage to the Nuclear sites in Iran is said to be "monumental." The hits were hard and accurate. Great skill was shown by our military." 
 
"The GREAT B-2 pilots have just landed, safely, in Missouri. Thank you for a job well done!!! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES!" he said in another post. 
 
Trump's remarks came a day after the US launched Operation Midnight Hammer, targeting three of Iran's key nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. 
 
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed the success of the operation launched by the US in Iran on Sunday. 
 
In a media briefing with Chairperson of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force General Dan Caine, Hegseth said that the US had successfully conducted precision strikes in Iran's Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz. 
 
 "Last night, on President Trump's order, the US Central Command conducted a precision strike in the middle of the night against three nuclear facilities in Iran - Fordow, Isfahan, and Natanz - in order to destroy or severely degrade Iran's nuclear programme. As Chairman of the Joint Chiefs will demonstrate, it was an incredible and overwhelming success," he said. 
 
Hegseth said that the orders from the US President and Commander-in-Chief were clear. They 'obliterated' Iran's nuclear ambitions. 
 
"The order we received from our Commander-in-Chief was focused, it was powerful, and it was clear. We devastated the Iranian nuclear program," he said. 
 
Hegseth said that the US did not target Iranian troops or civilians. 

