Shirtless protest: IYC chief gets bail at midnight

A Duty Magistrate of Patiala House Court granted bail to Indian Youth Congress president Udai Bhanu Chib after a midnight hearing at her residence.





Chib was produced before the judge around 12.30 am after the expiry of four days of police custody. He has been arrested in the AI Summit Protest case.





Duty Magistrate Vanshika Mehta granted bail to Udai Bhanu Chib on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 50,000, including other conditions.





The police had sought an extension of the custody remand of Chib for seven days. However, the court refused to extend the custody.





Advocate Mohammed Sulaiman and Advocate Rupesh Singh Bhadauria, Chitwan Godara, appeared for Chib.





Advocate Sulaiman Mohammad Khan told ANI, "Delhi Police Crime Branch had moved an application for extension of PC remand of National President of Youth Congress Uday Bhanu Chib. They have sought a seven-day extension of the PC remand, and also moved two applications for remand of one of the accused for five days and the other for two days." -- ANI