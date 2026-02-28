HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
EC to publish post-SIR electoral rolls in Bengal today

Sat, 28 February 2026
09:37
The Election Commission is set to publish West Bengal's post-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) electoral rolls on Saturday, marking a crucial stage in the voter list overhaul ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

According to officials, all 7.08 crore names that figured in the draft rolls will appear in the updated list, categorised as 'approved', 'deleted' or 'under adjudication/under consideration'.

The names can be checked on eci.gov.in, ceowestbengal.wb.gov.in, and the ECI net app.

Draft rolls published on December 16 saw the state's electorate shrink from 7.66 crore to 7.08 crore, with over 58 lakh names deleted due to death, migration, duplication or untraceability.

The second phase covered hearings for 1.67 crore electors -- 1.36 crore flagged for 'logical discrepancies' and 31 lakh lacking mapping.

Around 60 lakh voters remain under adjudication.

The publication follows months of scrutiny, hearings and political sparring over the statewide revision -- the first such exercise since 2002. 

Supplementary rolls are expected to be issued in phases as adjudication of pending cases continues.

The rolls will be made available at district and sub-divisional offices, polling booths and on the commission's website.  -- PTI

