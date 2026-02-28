Trump suggests 'friendly takeover' of Cuba

11:29

United States President Donald Trump on Friday said Cuba is in serious economic trouble, suggesting the possibility of a 'friendly takeover', as his administration intensifies pressure on the communist government in Havana through a fuel blockade.





Speaking to reporters before a trip to Texas, Trump said, "The Cuban government is talking with us. They're in a big deal of trouble. They have no money. They have nothing right now. But they're talking with us... We could very well end up having a friendly takeover of Cuba."





Trump signed an executive order at the end of January imposing a fuel blockade on the island, aiming to weaken the regime, which depends heavily on imported energy and food, as reported by The Hill.





On February 6, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel stated that his country is open to dialogue with the United States on any issue but firmly rejected talks under duress.





According to France 24, Diaz-Canel insisted, "Cuba is willing to engage in dialogue with the United States, a dialogue on any topic... but without pressure or preconditions."





He emphasised that negotiations must occur 'from a position of equals, with respect for our sovereignty, our independence and our self-determination', and without 'interference in our internal affairs'.





Trump has repeatedly claimed ongoing negotiations with Havana, which Cuban authorities have denied, and warned the island to 'make a deal' with Washington 'BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE,' asserting that Cuba was 'ready to fall'.





Trump has vowed to block Cuba's oil access, including by controlling Venezuelan supplies after the ouster of its leader last month in a US operation, and threatened tariffs on nations aiding Havana.





The White House, through spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, described Cuba as being 'on its last leg' and urged wiser statements toward the US President, while maintaining that diplomacy remains open.





US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Miami-born son of Cuban immigrants, along with Trump, has openly expressed interest in regime change in Havana. -- ANI