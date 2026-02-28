HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Trump suggests 'friendly takeover' of Cuba

Sat, 28 February 2026
Share:
11:29
image
United States President Donald Trump on Friday said Cuba is in serious economic trouble, suggesting the possibility of a 'friendly takeover', as his administration intensifies pressure on the communist government in Havana through a fuel blockade.

Speaking to reporters before a trip to Texas, Trump said, "The Cuban government is talking with us. They're in a big deal of trouble. They have no money. They have nothing right now. But they're talking with us... We could very well end up having a friendly takeover of Cuba."

Trump signed an executive order at the end of January imposing a fuel blockade on the island, aiming to weaken the regime, which depends heavily on imported energy and food, as reported by The Hill.

On February 6, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel stated that his country is open to dialogue with the United States on any issue but firmly rejected talks under duress.

According to France 24, Diaz-Canel insisted, "Cuba is willing to engage in dialogue with the United States, a dialogue on any topic... but without pressure or preconditions."

He emphasised that negotiations must occur 'from a position of equals, with respect for our sovereignty, our independence and our self-determination', and without 'interference in our internal affairs'.

Trump has repeatedly claimed ongoing negotiations with Havana, which Cuban authorities have denied, and warned the island to 'make a deal' with Washington 'BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE,' asserting that Cuba was 'ready to fall'.

Trump has vowed to block Cuba's oil access, including by controlling Venezuelan supplies after the ouster of its leader last month in a US operation, and threatened tariffs on nations aiding Havana.

The White House, through spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, described Cuba as being 'on its last leg' and urged wiser statements toward the US President, while maintaining that diplomacy remains open.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the Miami-born son of Cuban immigrants, along with Trump, has openly expressed interest in regime change in Havana.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump suggests 'friendly takeover' of Cuba
LIVE! Trump suggests 'friendly takeover' of Cuba

Shirtless protest: Youth Cong prez gets bail at midnight
Shirtless protest: Youth Cong prez gets bail at midnight

A Delhi court has granted bail to Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Uday Bhanu Chib, who was arrested in connection with a protest at the India AI Impact Summit. The court dismissed the police's plea for an extension of his custody...

'Pakistan Treats Afghanistan As Its Province'
'Pakistan Treats Afghanistan As Its Province'

'The unexpected turn of events and assertion of sovereignty by the Taliban has baffled the Pakistan security establishment.'

Trump lauds Pak amid its 'open war' against Afghanistan
Trump lauds Pak amid its 'open war' against Afghanistan

Amid rising tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, President Trump voices strong support for Pakistan, praising its leadership and overall performance.

Trump orders federal agencies to stop using Anthropic AI
Trump orders federal agencies to stop using Anthropic AI

He accused the firm of trying to interfere with how the US military operates and threatened further action if it does not cooperate during a six-month phase-out period.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO