HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Maharashtra reports 37 new COVID-19 cases

Sat, 21 June 2025
Share:
18:50
image
Maharashtra recorded 37 new coronavirus positive cases on Saturday, taking its overall infection count since January this year to 2,318, the health department said.
  
No fresh fatality linked to the disease has been reported since Thursday. 

Of the new cases, 19 are in Mumbai, seven in Pune, five in Nagpur, two in Thane city and one each in Panvel, Sangli city as well the district's rural parts, and Akola city, an official statement said.

The health department has conducted 25,199 COVID-19 tests across the state since January this year, it said, adding a total of 1,962 patients have recovered so far.

Mumbai has reported 942 infection cases this year, including 501 in June and 435 in May, it said.

Thirty-two patients have succumbed to the infection in the state since January, of whom 31 had comorbidities and one was suffering from other diseases. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

1st TEST Updates: Rain stops play; India 471 all out
1st TEST Updates: Rain stops play; India 471 all out

LIVE! Muslims can do yoga, but can't perform...: Cleric
LIVE! Muslims can do yoga, but can't perform...: Cleric

EC is 'deleting evidence' instead of giving answers: Rahul
EC is 'deleting evidence' instead of giving answers: Rahul

Gandhi has been demanding voter lists, poll data and video footage from the election commission, alleging irregularities in Maharashtra assembly elections.

Husband catches wife with another man, gets them married
Husband catches wife with another man, gets them married

Karishma, however, claimed the entire thing was forced upon her, and said while she had an ongoing discord with her husband, she was not in a relationship with Shivraj, locals said.

Bihar govt increases old age, widow pension ahead of poll
Bihar govt increases old age, widow pension ahead of poll

The beneficiaries will get increased pensions of Rs 1,100 from July.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD