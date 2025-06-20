HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

MP govt forms panel to solve 90-degree bridge riddle

Fri, 20 June 2025
Share:
09:03
image
The Public Works Department (PWD) of Madhya Pradesh has formed a committee to suggest a solution after a newly constructed railway overbridge with a 90-degree turn became the subject of criticism and much ridicule.

The bridge near the Aishbagh stadium, built at Rs 18 crore, is yet to be inaugurated.

Questions have been raised over its design after it was noticed that vehicles would find it difficult to negotiate its unusual 90-degree turn.

PWD minister Rakesh Singh on Thursday said a team of the National Highway Authority (NHAI), which investigated the matter, found that the strange design was adopted due to the unavailability of land.

Talking to PTI, the minister said, "We have formed a committee of two chief engineers to find a way forward and ensure safe movement on the bridge. The committee will talk to all stakeholders, including the railways, and then corrective steps will be taken."

Based on the committee's report, it will be decided how to make the turn in the bridge smoother and accident-free, he added.

Sources said the PWD has sought additional land from the railways to rectify the defect.

However, railways spokesperson Naval Agarwal told PTI that the PWD has not sent any letter to them concerning the bridge so far.

"Whenever a formal proposal comes, we will consider it," he said.

PWD officials said that if a little extra land is made available, the 90-degree sharp turn can be converted into a curve.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! MP: Panel formed to solve 90-degree bridge riddle
LIVE! MP: Panel formed to solve 90-degree bridge riddle

Trump gives two weeks to Iran before military action
Trump gives two weeks to Iran before military action

United States President Donald Trump has opened a two-week window for diplomacy with Iran before deciding on military action, aiming to restart stalled negotiations amid Israel's bombing campaign, CNN reported.

Shuks' space flight delayed again as NASA runs checks
Shuks' space flight delayed again as NASA runs checks

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has put off Sunday's launch of the Axiom-4 mission carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three others to the International Space Station and a new date will be announced in...

'Even Something Small Could Hold Clues'
'Even Something Small Could Hold Clues'

'The crash site must be secured because something small -- like a pipe or hydraulic line -- could hold a critical clue.'

Railways Plans To Increase 3,400 Mumbai Trains To...
Railways Plans To Increase 3,400 Mumbai Trains To...

'Once all the sanctioned works have been commissioned, the railways will be in a position to run 4,500 trains daily.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD