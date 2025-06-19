HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Why did Aryan Razdan kill himself?

Thu, 19 June 2025
Aryan Razdan
Iltija Mufti, the daughter of former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti shares this on X: 
"Aryan Razdan a 19 year old Kashmiri Pandit student at CGC Mohali was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his hostel exactly a month ago. This was no ordinary suicide but one he was allegedly driven to by CGC.

"On the day of his exam he was harassed & humiliated for hours by the examination invigilator who snatched his mobile & threatened to bar him for a period of three years. Driven by fear and crippling anxiety - unable to contact his parents he returned to his hostel frantically searching for a ceiling fan wandering every floor with a bed sheet so that he could hang himself. Aryan's parents were informed several hours later. 

"His phone & laptop both were wiped clean by the college authorities. This is only one of the procedural lapses in his tragic death. A month later there's not even a trace of an FIR against the shocking apathy & cruel negligence of CGC. Aryan was like any 19 year old - passionate about fitness & a silver medalist. A teenager brimming with energy & zeal. 

"His death is a grim reminder of how our failed education system has mutated into a private enterprise driven by profits & greed showing utter disregard & disdain for the very children they promise to empower & educate. 

"Last week when I visited the Razdans to offer my condolences his mother sat stunned in silence. The only emotion that ebbed from his bereaved mother was when she tapped her mobile screen to show me videos of a smiling Aryan perched on a rock. 

"Common sense tells me CGC has deep pockets & is extremely well connected politically which explains why an FIR remains to be lodged. But I want to humbly ask & appeal to @narendramodi ji & @AmitShah ji. How many more Aryans will it take for us to take action against this university for their alleged role in abetting his suicide? Despite repeated requests to @BhagwantMann ji the family is still pleading for justice. We can't bring Aryan back. But is justice too much to ask for? @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @PunjabPoliceInd."

