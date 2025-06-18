HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Iran ready for peace negotiation but...: Envoy

Wed, 18 June 2025
20:21
Asserting that Iran is always in favour of peace and security, a senior Iranian diplomat on Wednesday said Tehran is "ready" for any peace negotiation but with a condition that Israeli military action should first be "condemned". 

In an interaction with PTI Videos here, Iran's deputy chief of mission to India Mohammad Javad Hosseini also said Americans should "put pressure" and bring the other side back to the negotiating table. 

On the evacuation of Indian nationals in Iran, he said his country has a very "good connection" with the Indian Embassy, and will ensure safe evacuation of Indian nationals, including students, "who are willing to leave the country". 

"We try to protect all foreign nationals," he added. 

The ministry of external affairs on Tuesday said that Indian students in Tehran "have been moved out of the city for reasons of safety, through arrangements made by the Embassy". 

Hosseini during the interaction alleged, "We are attacked by the Israeli regime on the pretext of some baseless allegations." 

"We actually tried to resort to the UN charter, as a self-defence, and retaliated," he added. 

Iranian capital Tehran is under a fierce Israeli blitz which seeks to destroy Iran's nuclear programme and its ballistic missile capabilities. 

Under Operation Rising Lion, Israel has conducted multiple strikes on the territory of Iran, with Tehran also returning fire after warning Tel Aviv. -- PTI

