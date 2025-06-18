HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Goa min axed over graft charge against CM's dept

Wed, 18 June 2025
Goa art and culture minister Govind Gaude
Goa art and culture minister Govind Gaude was on Wednesday dropped from the state cabinet, almost a month after he alleged corruption in the tribal welfare department headed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

BJP Goa unit president Damodar Naik confirmed to PTI that Gaude was removed from the council of ministers.

State under secretary (general administration) Shreyas D'Silva stated that the Governor of Goa accepted the recommendation by the Chief Minister, following which Gaude ceased to be a member of the council of ministers with immediate effect.

Naik, however, didn't mention the official reason for sacking the minister.

"This is a decision of the state government," he said without elaborating.

Chief Minister Sawant was not available for comments.                 

Addressing a state-level function on May 26, Gaude had dubbed the state tribal welfare department inefficient and claimed its officers were taking bribes to sign files, drawing a sharp reaction from the BJP, which warned of action.    

