Govt forms panel to examine causes for AI plane crash

Sat, 14 June 2025
A high-level multi-disciplinary committee, headed by the Union home secretary, will examine the causes that led to the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, and also suggest comprehensive guidelines to prevent such incidents in the future.
 
The civil aviation ministry said the committee will not be a substitute to other enquiries being conducted by relevant organisations.

The panel "will focus on formulating SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) for preventing and handling such occurrences in the future", and will publish its report in three months, the ministry said.

On June 12, a London Gatwick-bound Boeing 787-8 aircraft crashed soon after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport, killing 241 people on board, and several others on the ground as it plunged into a medical college complex.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is already probing the fatal crash.

Chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, the panel has the civil aviation secretary and the additional secretary in the home ministry as members, according to an order dated June 13.

Representatives from Gujarat home department, Gujarat disaster response authority, Ahmedabad police commissioner, Indian Air Force's director general of inspection and safety, director generals of
Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are part of the committee.

Other members include special director of the Intelligence Bureau and director of the Directorate of Forensic Science Services. -- PTI

LIVE! Iran says talks with US meaningless after Israel attack
'Very Important Birds Don't Appear In The Flight Path'
'The speed at which an aircraft lands or takes off, even a single object can work as a bullet.'

What DGCA Wants AI To Check Before B787 Flights
The DGCA directive called for a series of specific checks before each flight's departure from India, including inspection of fuel parameter monitoring systems, cabin air compressors, and electronic engine control units.

'He never used to take a direct flight, but...'
A selfie taken by Dr Prateek Joshi onboard the flight, showing the smiling family, has gone viral, capturing their excitement for the journey ahead.

DGCA orders inspection of AI's Boeing Dreamliner fleet
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has directed Air India to carry out additional maintenance actions on its Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 planes equipped with Genx engines with immediate effect.

