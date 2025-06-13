DNA test only way to identify pax charred beyond recognition

15:10

A man mourns a family member who died in the crash





Father-in-law of Keenal Mistri from Gujarat's Anand city, who was among the 242 people onboard the London-bound plane that took off from Ahmedabad airport on July 12, said she had been on a month-long visit to India for dental treatment.





"We gave the blood sample, and it will take 72 hours (for DNA verification). She was in India for the last month for dental treatment as she had been living in London for the last year and was returning yesterday" he told ANI.





The AI-171 Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 plane bound for Gatwick airport had crashed shortly after it took off on June 12. The plane hit a building of the BJ Medical College Hostel and burst into flames.





The airlines said that all but one of the 242 people on board the aircraft had died in the mishap. Most of the remains recovered from the burnt wreckage have been charred and cannot be identified and forensic teams are working around the clock to collect DNA samples.

As authorities on Friday continued the process to identify through DNA sampling the deceased in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, shattered families wait anxiously to get details of their loved ones.