HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

DNA test only way to identify pax charred beyond recognition

Fri, 13 June 2025
Share:
15:10
A man mourns a family member who died in the crash
A man mourns a family member who died in the crash
As authorities on Friday continued the process to identify through DNA sampling the deceased in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, shattered families wait anxiously to get details of their loved ones. 

Father-in-law of Keenal Mistri from Gujarat's Anand city, who was among the 242 people onboard the London-bound plane that took off from Ahmedabad airport on July 12, said she had been on a month-long visit to India for dental treatment. 

"We gave the blood sample, and it will take 72 hours (for DNA verification). She was in India for the last month for dental treatment as she had been living in London for the last year and was returning yesterday" he told ANI.

The AI-171 Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 plane bound for Gatwick airport had crashed shortly after it took off on June 12. The plane hit a building of the BJ Medical College Hostel and burst into flames.

The airlines said that all but one of the 242 people on board the aircraft had died in the mishap. Most of the remains recovered from the burnt wreckage have been charred and cannot be identified and forensic teams are working around the clock to collect DNA samples.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! PM meets Vijay Rupani's bereaved family
LIVE! PM meets Vijay Rupani's bereaved family

AI-171 crash: 6 identifiable bodies handed over to kin
AI-171 crash: 6 identifiable bodies handed over to kin

At least 265 bodies were sent to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for post-mortem after the crash on Thursday. Of these, only six victims were identified as their faces were intact, inspector Chirag Gosai said.

Air India crash: Seat near emergency exit saved Ramesh?
Air India crash: Seat near emergency exit saved Ramesh?

'11A' is among the six seats in the first row of the economy class of Air India's B787-8 planes. It is the window seat near one of the emergency exit doors as well as the aircraft galley area, according to the seat map.

'6 Casualties Confirmed From Our Campus'
'6 Casualties Confirmed From Our Campus'

'The people who are missing are the people who used to work in the mess.'

Israel attacks Iran, targets nuclear facilities
Israel attacks Iran, targets nuclear facilities

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Israel launched airstrikes early Friday targeting key nuclear facilities in and around Iran's capital Tehran.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD