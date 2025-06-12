HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'The next moment your entire world is gone...'

Thu, 12 June 2025
Share:
18:04
image
'X' is replete with messages like this: 
Mudrika Kavdia shares this post: "Among the passengers on that Air India flight' two were my neighbors. A brother and sister. The girl was my age. Her brother was my brother's age. We grew up seeing them celebrating festivals, living their life. And today, their family is living every parent's worst nightmare. This doesn't feel like some distant headline anymore. It's right here. It's personal. One moment you're excited about a journey. The next moment' your entire world is gone. In 2025, plane crashes like this should not be something we are still seeing. Today, I'm just praying for their family. And for all the families whose lives changed forever today. Om Shanti."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Air India plane crash: 1 survivor found, says police
LIVE! Air India plane crash: 1 survivor found, says police

Plane crash: Charred bodies, debris at medical college premises
Plane crash: Charred bodies, debris at medical college premises

The area around the crash site is densely populated.

Air India plane crash: Maha MP's relative among cabin crew
Air India plane crash: Maha MP's relative among cabin crew

Aparna Mahadik, 42, was on board the Air India flight AI171 that tragically crashed shortly after take off from Ahmedabad airport. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner was carrying 242 people.

'Such Crashes Are One-In-A-Million'
'Such Crashes Are One-In-A-Million'

'A Mayday at 600-800 feet followed by descent to 450 feet suggests the pilot still had control.'

A look at deadliest air crashes in India
A look at deadliest air crashes in India

After a London-bound Air India aircraft crashed shortly after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday, the spotlight is back on India's history with aviation disasters.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD