Remembering Rajesh Pilot

Wed, 11 June 2025
16:04
image
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot paid tribute to former Union Minister Rajesh Pilot on his 25th death anniversary on Wednesday.
 
Gehlot expressed his sadness over Pilot's untimely demise in a road accident, told ANI, "He has contributed a lot to the country and the state. We are all going to celebrate his 25th death anniversary. We will pay our tributes to him. We are all still sad about his departure because the way he died in an accident"
 
Earlier in the day, a prayer meeting was organised in Bhandana on the 25th death anniversary of former Union Minister late Rajesh Pilot. His son and Congress leader Sachin Pilot attended the prayer meeting. Earlier in the Day, Sachin Pilot paid tributes to his father. 


Born in a small village in Uttar Pradesh, Rajesh Pilot moved to Delhi, where he worked as a milkman and later joined the Indian Air Force. In 1979, his meeting with the then Congress President Indira Gandhi started the chapter of politics in his life. 

After being granted a ticket to contest elections by Indira Gandhi, he won his first elections in Bharatpur and Dausa. He also emerged as a prominent Gurjar leader in the country. Rajesh Pilot also served as the minister of Telecommunications, Internal Security and Environment.

Read our coverage on Rajesh Pilot from 25 years ago from the Rediff archives. 





