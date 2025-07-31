Amit Shah has assured action for nuns' release: UDF MP

22:04

Union Home Minister Amit Shah





All political parties in Kerala, including the BJP have thrown their weight behind the nuns, who have been detained in the saffron-party ruled Chhattisgarh.





UDF MP, N K Premachandran, told reporters in New Delhi after a delegation of MPs from Kerala met Shah over the issue, that the minister has assured them of all legal steps by the Centre and the Chhattisgarh government to ensure the release of the two nuns.





He also said that Shah's remarks during the meeting indicated that he believed the nuns were innocent.





Premachandran said that it was "unfortunate" that a sessions court in Durg, Chhattisgarh shifted the nuns' case to an NIA court which deals with terror-related matters.





"It was done without hearing any of the sides. There was actually no need to do that," he said.





The MP said that Shah, during the meeting, also assured them that the Chhattisgarh government will move a plea in the NIA court to shift the case from there. Amit Shah informed them that directions have been issued to the state government not to oppose the bail plea of the nuns, he added.





"Therefore, we are 99 per cent hopeful that the nuns will get bail today itself. The central government and the home minister have taken a favourable stand in the matter," Premachandran added. -- PTI

