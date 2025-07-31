HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Amit Shah has assured action for nuns' release: UDF MP

Thu, 31 July 2025
Share:
22:04
Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Amid a raging row in Kerala over the arrest of two nuns from the state in Chhattisgarh over allegations of human trafficking and forced conversion, a Congress-led UDF MP on Thursday claimed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured that all possible steps would be taken to ensure their release. 

All political parties in Kerala, including the BJP have thrown their weight behind the nuns, who have been detained in the saffron-party ruled Chhattisgarh. 

UDF MP, N K Premachandran, told reporters in New Delhi after a delegation of MPs from Kerala met Shah over the issue, that the minister has assured them of all legal steps by the Centre and the Chhattisgarh government to ensure the release of the two nuns. 

He also said that Shah's remarks during the meeting indicated that he believed the nuns were innocent. 

Premachandran said that it was "unfortunate" that a sessions court in Durg, Chhattisgarh shifted the nuns' case to an NIA court which deals with terror-related matters. 

"It was done without hearing any of the sides. There was actually no need to do that," he said. 

The MP said that Shah, during the meeting, also assured them that the Chhattisgarh government will move a plea in the NIA court to shift the case from there. Amit Shah informed them that directions have been issued to the state government not to oppose the bail plea of the nuns, he added. 

"Therefore, we are 99 per cent hopeful that the nuns will get bail today itself. The central government and the home minister have taken a favourable stand in the matter," Premachandran added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

5th TEST Updates: India lose two quick wickets
5th TEST Updates: India lose two quick wickets

LIVE! Amit Shah has assured action for nuns' release: UDF MP
LIVE! Amit Shah has assured action for nuns' release: UDF MP

Will secure, advance national interest: Goyal on US tariffs
Will secure, advance national interest: Goyal on US tariffs

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal assures Parliament that India will take necessary steps to protect its national interests following the US announcement of tariffs on Indian goods. The government is assessing the implications and engaging...

Why India Should Not Worry About Trump
Why India Should Not Worry About Trump

Trump's method are more destabilising than his policy.So, a good idea these couple of years is to sip Kool-Aid, and savour the joys of Trumplomacy, asserts Shekhar Gupta.

Should India rethink US ties after Trump's Pak tilt?
Should India rethink US ties after Trump's Pak tilt?

Strategic affairs experts express concern over US President Donald Trump's tariffs on India, his 'bullying tactics,' and increasing attempts to hyphenate New Delhi with Islamabad, signaling a potential shift in the bilateral relationship.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD