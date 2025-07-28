HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sensex, Nifty tumble for 3rd day because...

Mon, 28 July 2025
17:39
Falling for the third straight session on Monday, benchmark Sensex tumbled by 572 points to close at nearly a two-month low due to heavy selling in Kotak Mahindra Bank, forex outflows and uncertainty related to the India-US trade deal. 

The 30-share BSE barometer tanked 572.07 points or 0.70 per cent to settle at 80,891.02, a level not seen since June 4. During the day, it slumped 686.65 points or 0.84 per cent to 80,776.44. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 156.10 points or 0.63 per cent to close at a nearly two-month low of 24,680.90. 

As many as 35 Nifty shares declined, and 15 advanced. Analysts said disappointing quarterly results and continued selling by FIIs dragged stock markets down for the third session in a row. Nifty has tanked over 2 per cent or 539 points while Sensex retreated by 1,835 points or 2.2 per cent to trade at near two-month low levels.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India wanted Op Tandoor, not Sindoor: SP MP in LS
How many jets were downed during Op Sindoor, asks Cong
The Congress party launched a scathing attack on the central government regarding the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, demanding accountability from Home Minister Amit Shah and clarification on the number of Indian jets...

Op Mahadev: 3 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K
Security forces killed three unidentified terrorists in a gun battle in the Harwan forests near Dachigam. The operation followed intelligence inputs suggesting terrorist movement in the area after the Pahalgam attack.

Divya First Indian To Win Women's Chess World Cup!
Divya Deshmukh earned the biggest success of her career by clinching the FIDE Women's Chess World Cup with a tie-break win over compatriot Koneru Humpy.

Who is Divya Deshmukh, the teen who made chess history?
Teen prodigy Divya Deshmukh stunned seasoned grandmaster Koneru Humpy in a tense tiebreak to win the 2025 FIDE Women's World Cup in Batumi, Georgia, rewriting Indian chess history at just 19.

