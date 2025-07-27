Man held in UP for conversion, cheating woman by concealing identity

19:46





Additional superintendent of police Sanjeev Vajpayee said the woman lodged a complaint on Saturday at the Bijnor kotwali police station in this regard.





In her complaint, the woman said that her husband died nine years ago.





Later, she met a man who introduced himself as Ravi.





The two got married, and had children. However, the man was later identified as Naseem, who, she alleged, had concealed his real identity at the time of marriage.





The woman further alleged that Naseem took control of her savings under the pretext of building a house, and also coerced her into converting to another religion.





Following the complaint, a case was registered against Naseem under relevant sections of the law, including the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, police said.





The accused was arrested and is currently in judicial custody, police said. -- PTI

