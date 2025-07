12:33

After the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on the first day of the monsoon session, LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi says, "The question is - the Defence Minister is allowed to speak in the House, but Opposition members, including me, who is the LoP, are not allowed to speak... This is a new approach. The convention states that if people from the government side can speak, then we should also be given space to speak."