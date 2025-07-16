HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

UIDAI deactivates Aadhaar of deceased person to prevent misuse, disables 1.17 cr ids

Wed, 16 July 2025
Share:
22:46
image
The UIDAI has started deactivating Aadhaar of deceased persons to prevent misuse of their identity proof, and disabled over 1.17 crore such unique 12-digit numbers till date, an official statement said on Wednesday.

As part of initiatives, the Unique Identity Authority of India (UIDAI) has started a new service -- Reporting of Death of a Family Member -- on the myAadhaar Portal for deaths registered in 24 states and Union Territories (UTs), to allow individuals to report the death of their family members.

"In order to maintain the continued accuracy of the Aadhaar database, UIDAI has proactively taken the following measures to obtain death records from various sources and deactivate Aadhaar numbers after due validation," the statement said.

UIDAI said it requested the Registrar General of India (RGI) to share death records linked with Aadhaar number and has received approximately 1.55 crore death records from 24 states and UTs, using the Civil Registration System.

"After due validation, around 1.17 crore Aadhaar numbers have been deactivated. A similar exercise is continuing with non-CRS States/UTs. About 6.7 lakh death records have been received so far, and deactivation is in progress," the statement said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! IndiGo Goa plane makes emergency landing in Mumbai
LIVE! IndiGo Goa plane makes emergency landing in Mumbai

Who is behind bomb threats to Golden Temple?
Who is behind bomb threats to Golden Temple?

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has received five e-mails threatening to blow up the Golden Temple since July 14, president of the apex gurdwara body Harjinder Singh Dhami said on Wednesday.

CDS reveals how India thwarted Pak drone attack
CDS reveals how India thwarted Pak drone attack

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan emphasizes the importance of self-reliance in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) for India, citing recent global conflicts and Operation Sindoor as...

Beginning Of The End For Trump?
Beginning Of The End For Trump?

Unless Donald Trump takes a major U turn, this is possibly the beginning of the end for Trumpian politics, argues Colonel Anil A Athale (retd).Unless President Trump takes a major U turn, this is possibly the 'beginning of the end' for...

'It's Not Possible That Some Warning Was Not There'
'It's Not Possible That Some Warning Was Not There'

'If anything happened out of the normal, there would be instantaneous ECAM, EICAS warnings, the master caution or master warnings going off.''It would be like a Christmas tree in the cockpit if things start going wrong.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD