UIDAI deactivates Aadhaar of deceased person to prevent misuse, disables 1.17 cr ids

As part of initiatives, the Unique Identity Authority of India (UIDAI) has started a new service -- Reporting of Death of a Family Member -- on the myAadhaar Portal for deaths registered in 24 states and Union Territories (UTs), to allow individuals to report the death of their family members.





"In order to maintain the continued accuracy of the Aadhaar database, UIDAI has proactively taken the following measures to obtain death records from various sources and deactivate Aadhaar numbers after due validation," the statement said.





UIDAI said it requested the Registrar General of India (RGI) to share death records linked with Aadhaar number and has received approximately 1.55 crore death records from 24 states and UTs, using the Civil Registration System.





"After due validation, around 1.17 crore Aadhaar numbers have been deactivated. A similar exercise is continuing with non-CRS States/UTs. About 6.7 lakh death records have been received so far, and deactivation is in progress," the statement said. -- PTI

