Splashdown! Shubhanshu Shukla returns to Earth

15:05

Shubhanshu Shukla with Commander Peggy Whitson

Communications re-established with Dragon spacecraft after it re-enters Earth's atmosphere, drogue parachutes to be deployed. Dragon spacecraft makes fiery re-entry into Earth's atmosphere...





And so, after spending almost 20 days in space with almost 19 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission (Ax-4), Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to visit the ISS, along with this crew for the mission, has returned to Earth off the coast of San Diego, California.