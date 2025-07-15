HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Splashdown! Shubhanshu Shukla returns to Earth

Tue, 15 July 2025
15:05
Shubhanshu Shukla with Commander Peggy Whitson
Communications re-established with Dragon spacecraft after it re-enters Earth's atmosphere, drogue parachutes to be deployed. Dragon spacecraft makes fiery re-entry into Earth's atmosphere...

And so, after spending almost 20 days in space with almost 19 days aboard the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission (Ax-4), Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to visit the ISS, along with this crew for the mission, has returned to Earth off the coast of San Diego, California.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Splashdown! Welcome to Earth, Shubhanshu!
Yemen defers Nimisha's execution 24 hours earlier
Yemen defers Nimisha's execution 24 hours earlier

The execution of Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse on death row in Yemen, has been postponed by Yemeni authorities, sources said on Tuesday.

Porsche teen who mowed down 2 to be tried as juvenile
Porsche teen who mowed down 2 to be tried as juvenile

The Juvenile Justice Board on Tuesday said the 17-year-old boy accused of driving a Porsche car in an inebriated state and mowing down two persons last year in Pune will be tried as a juvenile.

'Sadly, SOPs Are Written On Somebody's Blood'
'Sadly, SOPs Are Written On Somebody's Blood'

'The tone of the preliminary report creates a narrative towards pilot error. This is wrong.''Selected conversation has been divulged. It's not as if the pilots did not speak anything else in the cockpit.'

PM, RSS sketches: SC protects cartoonist with a warning
PM, RSS sketches: SC protects cartoonist with a warning

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted protection from coercive action to a cartoonist accused of sharing alleged objectionable cartoons of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh workers on social media.

