IIM Calcutta hostel 'rape': Police seek CCTV footage of campus

Tue, 15 July 2025
17:10
The police on Tuesday sought the CCTV footage of July 11 of the entire campus of the IIM-Calcutta as part of the investigation into the alleged rape of a woman by a student inside the hostel, an officer said.

The police found discrepancies in her claim and wanted to ascertain which places of the institution the alleged victim had visited during her stay there on that day.

The investigators also wrote to the IIM Calcutta authorities seeking permission to question three of its students who were in touch with the accused after the crime, he said.

"We have sought the CCTV footage of July 11 of the entire campus. We need to see which places the survivor had gone inside the campus," the officer said.

He also said that the alleged rape survivor is yet to give her consent to the medico-legal test in connection with their probe into the matter.

"She is in an incommunicado mode. We are trying to get in touch with her," he said.

According to police sources, the victim has spent nearly two and a half hours on the campus.

"There are certain discrepancies in her claims about the duration of her stay at the campus of the IIM-Calcutta. That is the reason we need the CCTV footage to cross-check the time when she entered the campus, which place she visited, and what time she left," the officer of Haridevpur Police Station said.

The alleged incident took place inside the boys' hostel of IIM-Calcutta on Friday, and the accused student was arrested the next day based on an FIR lodged with the Haridevpur Police Station by the survivor.

Police have constituted a nine-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe into the case.

The team is led by an assistant commissioner from the South West Division. -- PTI

