5 Maoist bunkers demolished, 2 IEDs recovered in Jharkhand

Sat, 12 July 2025
11:10
Security personnel during an anti-Maoist operation/File image
Security forces demolished five bunkers of Maoists and recovered two improvised explosive devices planted by them in a forest area in West Singhbhum district, the police said. 

A joint team of security forces had launched a search operation following intelligence inputs that Maoists concealed explosives in large quantities in the forests of Chotanagra area to disrupt ongoing anti-Maoist measures, SP Rakesh Ranjan said in a statement. 

In the course of the operation on Friday, the security personnel recovered two IEDs and demolished five bunkers of the Maoists, he said. 

The team also recovered detonators and arrow bombs among other items from the bunkers, the SP said. 

All the explosives have been defused on the spot by a bomb disposal squad, the statement added. -- PTI

