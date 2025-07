21:24





Mandi, which was ravaged by 10 cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides, leading to the death of 15 people in the intervening night of June 30 and July 1, saw 134 roads closed while 11 transformers and 204 water supply schemes were affected.

Heavy rain in the past few days has led to the closure of 208 roads, including the Mandi-Dharampur stretch of the National Highway-3 that connects Attari in Punjab with Leh in Ladakh, officials said on Thursday.