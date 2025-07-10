HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Chitrangada Singh joins cast of Salman's 'Battle Of Galwan'

Thu, 10 July 2025
13:51
Actor Chitrangada Singh on Thursday joined the cast of Battle Of Galwan, the upcoming war drama set to be headlined by superstar Salman Khan. 

The movie, which is directed by Apoorva Lakhia of Shootout at Lokhandwala fame, is based on the 2020 Galwan valley conflict between armed personnel of India and China. 

It will mark the maiden collaboration between Chitrangada, known for movies such as Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Yeh Saali Zindagi and Desi Boyz, and Salman. 

"I've always wanted to work with Chitrangada since I watched her amazing performance in Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and then Bob Biswas," Lakhia said in a statement. "We're thrilled to welcome Chitrangada Singh to the cast of Battle of Galwan. Chitrangada brings a rare blend of strength and sensitivity to the screen as her feminine side will match perfectly with Salman Sir's brooding but quiet strength." 

Salman had officially announced the movie last week in a post on his social media handles. 

According to the makers, the film is based on one of India's most brutal battles fought without a single bullet being fired. It was fought over 15,000 feet above sea level, and the battle stands as a testament to India's indomitable spirit.

