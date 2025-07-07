HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Water level rises in Alaknanda river

Mon, 07 July 2025
11:08
Heavy rainfall in Rudraprayag and adjacent areas of Uttarakhand has increased the water flow in the Alaknanda river. However, even after the heavy rainfall and increased water flow, the river is still flowing below the danger mark. 

Meanwhile, in the neighbouring state, Himachal Pradesh, despite widespread rainfall and localised disruption to public utilities across, water levels in all major dams remain within safe operational limits, and hydroelectric power generation continues largely uninterrupted, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC). -- ANI

