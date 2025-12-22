HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Violence a norm': Sheikh Hasina slams Yunus over violence

Mon, 22 December 2025
Share:
08:36
image
As an uneasy calm prevails over Dhaka after days of violent protests last week, former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina slammed the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government and said that violence destabilises relations with neighbouring countries.
 
In an e-mail interview with ANI, Sheikh Hasina alleged that "lawlessness" that uprooted her regime has multiplied under Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus. The former PM also flagged the persecution of minorities in the country, saying that India "sees the chaos."
 
"This tragic killing reflects the lawlessness that uprooted my government and has multiplied under Yunus. Violence has become the norm while the interim government either denies it or is powerless to stop it. Such incidents destabilise Bangladesh internally but also our relationships with neighbours who are watching with justified alarm. India sees the chaos, the persecution of minorities, and the erosion of everything we built together. When you cannot maintain basic order within your borders, your credibility on the international stage collapses. This is the reality of Yunus's Bangladesh," Sheikh Hasina said.
 
Osman Hadi, a young activist and a prominent figure associated with last year's July uprising, was shot at close range on December 12 while travelling in a rickshaw in Dhaka's Bijoynagar area. He suffered a bullet injury to the head and was later airlifted to Singapore for better treatment. Despite medical efforts, he died on December 18.
 
Following Hadi's death, protests and unrest broke out in the capital of Dhaka, with the activists gathering at Dhaka's Shahbagh intersection to call for justice for the slain leader.
 
Sheikh Hasina red-flagged radical Islamist forces in Bangladesh, claiming that Yunus released convicted terrorists from prison. 

She also hinted at lifting the ban against Jamaat-e-Islaami and slammed the interim government.
 
"I share this concern, as do the millions of Bangladeshis who prefer the safe, secular state we once were. Yunus has placed extremists in cabinet positions, released convicted terrorists from prison, and allowed groups linked to international terrorist organisations to take roles in public life. He is not a politician and has no experience governing a complex nation. My fear is that radicals are using him to project an acceptable face to the international community while they systematically radicalise our institutions from within," she said.
 
"This should alarm not only India, but every nation invested in South Asian stability. The secular character of Bangladeshi politics was one of our greatest strengths, and we cannot allow it to be sacrificed at the whim of a few idiotic extremists. Once democracy is restored and responsible governance returns, such reckless talk will end," she added.
 
Sheikh Hasina also expressed concern over a diplomatic strain in India-Bangladesh relations, amid anti-India protests and the killing of 27-year-old Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das. The former Bangladesh PM held Yunus responsible, alleging that the interim government issued hostile statements against New Delhi and failed to protect religious minorities. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Violence a norm: Sheikh Hasina slams Yunus over violence
LIVE! Violence a norm: Sheikh Hasina slams Yunus over violence

Is India Standing Alone in 2025?
Is India Standing Alone in 2025?

The 2025 US National Security Strategy marks a major pullback, with America turning backward and effectively allowing China greater dominance in Asia. while long-time partners like India are left to face an increasingly unstable global...

'India sees chaos': Sheikh Hasina slams Yunus over violence
'India sees chaos': Sheikh Hasina slams Yunus over violence

'The strain you are witnessing is entirely of Yunus's making. His government issues hostile statements against India, fails to protect religious minorities, and allows extremists to dictate foreign policy, then expresses surprise when...

24 Elephants Killed By Trains In Assam In 5 Years
24 Elephants Killed By Trains In Assam In 5 Years

Among Indian states, Assam tops the list of elephant fatalities caused by train accidents, followed by Odisha, where 16 elephants were killed on railway tracks.

BJP sweeps Maha local body polls; money power, says Oppn
BJP sweeps Maha local body polls; money power, says Oppn

The opposition Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) conceded defeat in the elections to municipal councils and nagar panchayats, accusing the election commission of 'facilitating' the victory of the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO