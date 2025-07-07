Texas closer to PM's heart than flood-hit Mandi: Cong

16:21

Flood-devastated Mandi





In a post on X, the Congress head of media and publicity, Pawan Khera, said the prime minister has not said a word about the loss of lives and destruction due to floods in Mandi in Himachal Pradesh but talks of people suffering across the world.





"The PM of India has not spoken a word of consolation to those suffering in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, where over 70 people are feared dead in the calamitous floods. Meanwhile, he is deeply saddened by the destruction caused by floods in Texas, USA," Khera said in his post on X.





"Texas may be far from Delhi but is closer to the PM's heart than anyone in Mandi is," he also said. In another post in Hindi on X, he said, "Modi ji can't see what's under his feet, but he can see what's beneath the mountains. "In Himachal Pradesh, dozens of lives have been lost due to the flood disaster, and massive destruction has occurred. He hasn't uttered a single word of condolence. But if someone in another country gets pricked by a thorn in their foot, he immediately tweets about it."





"Are the lives of Indian people cheaper than those of foreigners? Has even compassion now become political?" Khera asked. The Congress leader tagged a post by Modi on Saturday, where he had stated, "Deeply saddened to learn about loss of lives, especially children, in the devastating floods in Texas. Our condolences to the US Government and the bereaved families." Since the onset of the monsoon on June 20, Himachal Pradesh has reported 78 deaths, of which 50 were linked to rain-related incidents such as cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides.





As many as 121 people have been injured so far. At least 30 people went missing after cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides wreaked havoc in the Thunag, Gohar and Karsog subdivisions of Mandi district last week and search and rescue operations are underway. PTI

