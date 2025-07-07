HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rahul peddling fear about stock market: BJP

Mon, 07 July 2025
Share:
16:41
image
The BJP on Monday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of peddling fear and misinformation about the stock market, asserting that it has created wealth for lakhs of retail investors who have participated in it through mutual funds and IPOs. 

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya's swipe at the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha came after Gandhi attacked SEBI following the market regulator's action against the hedge fund Jane Street, which has been accused of manipulating the indices. 

Gandhi said on X, "I clearly stated in 2024 -- the F&O market has become a playground for 'big players', and small investors' pockets are continuously being drained. Now, SEBI itself is admitting that Jane Street manipulated thousands of crores. Why did SEBI remain silent for so long?" 

He accused the Modi government of turning a blind eye to the revelation and wondered if there were more players rigging the market. Hitting back, Malviya said the very action of SEBI banning a global entity, which Gandhi is trying to "sensationalise", is clear evidence that strong regulatory action is being taken to protect small investors. If SEBI were silent, as Gandhi claims, then there would be no investigation, no ban, and no headline; his entire allegation collapses right there, Malviya said. Second, Gandhi talks about "big sharks" but conveniently forgets that it is the Modi government's reforms that have empowered SEBI to be more transparent, vigilant, and independent than ever before. 

He alleged, "Under Congress, scamsters had a free run -- Harshad Mehta, Ketan Parekh, and the UTI scam -- all happened under their watch while regulators looked away." The BJP leader said the Indian stock market has added USD 1 trillion in market capitalisation since March 2025, the highest gain among the world's top 10 markets, and Indian equities have outperformed every major emerging market over the last decade. 

The mutual fund industry has grown 576 per cent in 10 years, with AUM (assets under management) rising from Rs 8 lakh crore to Rs 54 lakh crore. Investor participation has jumped from under 1 crore to over 4 crore unique investors, he added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Why Smriti Irani decided to do Kyunki Saas 2.0
LIVE! Why Smriti Irani decided to do Kyunki Saas 2.0

In a first, citizens may self-enumerate during Census
In a first, citizens may self-enumerate during Census

A special dedicated web portal will be launched for self-enumeration during the upcoming Census, which will be available for both phases of the national enumeration exercise, officials said Monday.

HC upholds revocation of security clearance for Turkish firm
HC upholds revocation of security clearance for Turkish firm

The Delhi High Court dismissed Turkish-based firm Celebi's challenge to the revocation of its security clearance by aviation watchdog BCAS in the "interest of national security."

Peace is an illusion, India must be prepared: Rajnath
Peace is an illusion, India must be prepared: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasizes the need for India to remain prepared for uncertainty, even during peacetime, and highlights the increasing importance of the defence sector as an economic driver.

11th Fail To IIT: Pani Puri Seller's Inspiring Story
11th Fail To IIT: Pani Puri Seller's Inspiring Story

Harsh Gupta's first JEE attempt was plagued by ill-health. But he did not give up.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD