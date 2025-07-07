HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
BRICS not a bloc for confrontation: China on tariff threat

Mon, 07 July 2025
17:47
China on Monday said BRICS is not a bloc for confrontation and does not target any third country, as it reacted guardedly to US President Donald Trump's threat to impose additional 10 per cent tariffs on countries aligning with what he called the 'anti-American policies" of the grouping. 

BRICS is an important platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here. It advocates openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation. It is not a bloc for confrontation. Nor does it target any country, Mao said. 

Mao was responding to a question on Trump's threat to impose additional 10 per cent tariffs on countries aligning themselves with the anti-American policies of the grouping of the emerging economies. Referring to Trump's tariff hike threats, she said China has made its position clear. Trade war and tariff war have no winners, she said. Trump said on Monday that any Country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an additional 10 per cent Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy, Trump said in a post on Truth Social. 

His comments came after the BRICS bloc condemned the increase of tariffs without naming Trump. Leaders of the BRICS are meeting in Brazil for the 17th BRICS Summit on July 6-7. BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, expanded in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, with Indonesia joining in 2025. PTI

