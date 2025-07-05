HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Who knew you in Maharashtra without Balasaheb, Uddhav asks BJP

Sat, 05 July 2025
13:29
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday told the Marathi Vijay Diwas rally, "You (BJP) have used us enough already. 

"If you didn't have the support of Balasaheb Thackeray, who knew you in Maharashtra? 

"Who are you to teach us about Hindutva? When riots were happening in Mumbai, then we Marathi people had saved every Hindu in Maharashtra, be it anyone. If you are calling Marathi people 'gundas' doing their protest, seeking justice. Then yes, we are 'gunda'." 

"When the BJP says that they want one Constitution, one symbol and one prime minister, then they should remember that one symbol is the tricolour and not the BJP's flag, which is only a piece of cloth used to clean utensils." 

"They always ask us what we did for Marathi people in Mumbai during our rule in BMC. Now we are asking the question: in the last 11 years of your rule, what have you done? 

"You have pushed away Mumbai's important establishment to Gujarat. Businesses are being transferred to Gujarat. Big offices are going to Gujarat. The diamond business has already shifted to Gujarat, so you have made all attempts to break the backbone of Maharashtra and continue to do that, and you are asking questions to us."

