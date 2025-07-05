Thackeray cousins' rally anti-Hindu, jihadi: Nitesh Rane

16:06

After two decades, Uddhav and Raj on Saturday shared the public stage and hosted a victory gathering, titled 'Awaj Marathicha' in Mumbai's Worli area, to celebrate the rollback of two government resolutions issued earlier by the Devendra Fadnavis-led dispensation introducing Hindi as a third language from Class 1 in state schools.





Talking to reporters on Friday, a day prior to the rally, Rane said, "We are Hindus and also proud Marathi. The way jihadis attempt to divide our society, these people are doing the same. Be it (banned) Popular Front of India or Students' Islamic Movement of India who work against the idea of a Hindu Rashtra, these two (Thackerays) are no different. They are trying to weaken the state."





On the Thackerays' joint rally, the BJP leader said, "The Worli meeting is aimed at dividing Hindus and Marathi people. It can be equated with the rallies of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, PFI or SIMI. It will cause the biggest damage to Hindus in the state. After the rally, sweets will be distributed in Null Bazar (a Muslim-dominated area in Mumbai) and firecrackers will be burst."





"It is an anti-Hindu rally," the fisheries and port development minister said.





Rane is the son of former Union minister Narayan Rane, the bete noire of Uddhav Thackeray. -- PTI

