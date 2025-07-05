HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Thackeray cousins' rally anti-Hindu, jihadi: Nitesh Rane

Sat, 05 July 2025
Share:
16:06
Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane/File image
Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane/File image
Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane has hit out at the Thackeray cousins - Uddhav and Raj - over their joint rally in Mumbai, terming it as a "jihadi and anti-Hindu gathering" aimed at dividing society and weakening the state. 

After two decades, Uddhav and Raj on Saturday shared the public stage and hosted a victory gathering, titled 'Awaj Marathicha' in Mumbai's Worli area, to celebrate the rollback of two government resolutions issued earlier by the Devendra Fadnavis-led dispensation introducing Hindi as a third language from Class 1 in state schools. 

Talking to reporters on Friday, a day prior to the rally, Rane said, "We are Hindus and also proud Marathi. The way jihadis attempt to divide our society, these people are doing the same. Be it (banned) Popular Front of India or Students' Islamic Movement of India who work against the idea of a Hindu Rashtra, these two (Thackerays) are no different. They are trying to weaken the state." 

On the Thackerays' joint rally, the BJP leader said, "The Worli meeting is aimed at dividing Hindus and Marathi people. It can be equated with the rallies of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, PFI or SIMI. It will cause the biggest damage to Hindus in the state. After the rally, sweets will be distributed in Null Bazar (a Muslim-dominated area in Mumbai) and firecrackers will be burst." 

"It is an anti-Hindu rally," the fisheries and port development minister said. 

Rane is the son of former Union minister Narayan Rane, the bete noire of Uddhav Thackeray. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

2nd Test Updates: Karun out for 26; India lose 2nd wicket
2nd Test Updates: Karun out for 26; India lose 2nd wicket

LIVE! Thackeray cousins' rally anti-Hindu, jihadi: Nitesh Rane
LIVE! Thackeray cousins' rally anti-Hindu, jihadi: Nitesh Rane

Plan to separate Mumbai: Raj; Will stay together: Uddhav
Plan to separate Mumbai: Raj; Will stay together: Uddhav

MNS chief Raj Thackeray alleges the state government's three-language formula is a precursor to separating Mumbai from Maharashtra, speaking at a rally with Uddhav Thackeray.

Nirav Modi's brother Nehal held in US on India's plea
Nirav Modi's brother Nehal held in US on India's plea

Nehal Modi, the younger brother of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, has been arrested in the US based on extradition requests from the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI.

Businessman shot dead in Patna, 7 yrs after son's murder
Businessman shot dead in Patna, 7 yrs after son's murder

According to Khemka's family members, his son was also shot dead by criminals six years ago in Hajipur.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD