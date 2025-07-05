HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Police arrest two men in Pune highway sexual assault-robbery case

Sat, 05 July 2025
Share:
21:21
File image
File image
Five days after the sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl and robbery on a highway in Daund taluka of Maharashtra's Pune district, police on Saturday arrested two men in connection with the case, an official said. 

The duo was apprehended from Pune district, he said. 

The shocking incident had occurred in the wee hours of Monday on the highway near Bhigwan in Daund when a group of people was travelling in a car to the temple town of Pandharpur in neighbouring Solapur district, the police have said. 

"We have arrested two robbers in connection with the case," an official of Pune rural police said. 

The teenage girl was sexually assaulted and three women were robbed of gold ornaments by the two motorbike-borne persons, according to the police. 

A case was filed at the Daund police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. 

The police said, as the driver of the car felt sleepy, he halted it near a tea stall on the highway around 4.15 am. 

When he stepped out to answer nature's call, two unidentified men approached the vehicle and threatened the occupants with sharp weapons and robbed gold jewellery. 

One of the accused then took the girl out of the car and sexually assaulted her. 

The duo then fled the spot on their motorcycle, after which the traumatised car occupants approached a nearby petrol pump and alerted the staff there, who in turn informed the police. 

During the probe, the police found that the accused had thrown red chilli powder into the car occupants' eyes to impair their vision before committing the robbery and sexual assault. 

The investigators had released the sketch of one of the two accused. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

2nd Test Updates: India declare! England face 608 to win
2nd Test Updates: India declare! England face 608 to win

LIVE! Indigo Pune flight delayed as pilot falls sick before takeoff
LIVE! Indigo Pune flight delayed as pilot falls sick before takeoff

Neeraj Chopra wins NC Classic 2025!
Neeraj Chopra wins NC Classic 2025!

the Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 is set to showcase a world-class line-up of elite javelin throwers from across the globe -- Thomas Rohler (Germany), Julius Yego (Kenya), Curtis Thompson (USA) Martin Konecny (Czech Republic), Luiz Mauricio...

When Raj And Uddhav Met Each Other
When Raj And Uddhav Met Each Other

'If Uddhav bhau and Raj bhau come together, who can stop us?'Prasanna D Zore reports on the fervour and hope set off by the Thackeray cousins coming together.

Plan to separate Mumbai: Raj; Will stay together: Uddhav
Plan to separate Mumbai: Raj; Will stay together: Uddhav

MNS chief Raj Thackeray alleges the state government's three-language formula is a precursor to separating Mumbai from Maharashtra, speaking at a rally with Uddhav Thackeray.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD