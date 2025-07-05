Plan to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra: Raj Thackeray

12:32





Decision on the three-language formula was precursor to plan of separating Mumbai from Maharashtra, he said while addressing the joint rally with cousin Uddhav Thackeray.





The Maharashtra government rolled back the decision on three-language formula due to the strong unity shown by Marathi people, Raj Thackeray said, adding, "I don't have anything against Hindi, no language is bad. It takes a lot of effort to build a language.





"We Marathi people ruled over a lot of states during the Maratha empire, but we never enforced Marathi on those parts.





"They started with the experiment of imposing Hindi over us and were trying to test if we would not have opposed it, they would have gone up to making Mumbai separate from Maharashtra."

Balasaheb Thackeray studied in English school, worked in English newspaper but never compromised on status of Marathi, MNS leader Raj Thackeray said at the Marathi Vijay Diwas rally on Saturday.