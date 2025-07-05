HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Maoist killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Sat, 05 July 2025
16:42
Security personnel during an anti-Maoist operation./ANI Photo
Security personnel during an anti-Maoist operation./ANI Photo
A Maoist was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, the police said on Saturday. 

A gunfight broke out in the Indravati National Park area when a joint team of security forces was out on an anti-Maoist operation, an official said. 

The operation had been launched on the basis of intelligence about the presence of senior Maoist cadres, and intermittent exchange of fire is going on in the area since Friday, he said. 

The body of a male Maoist along with a weapon was recovered from the encounter site and more details were awaited, the official said. -- PTI

