J-K: Case registered over attempt to provoke unrest during Muharram procession

17:26

File image





"In violation of laid-down conditions, certain individuals committed deliberate and unlawful acts during the Muharram procession on MA Road on Friday," a police spokesperson said.





He said the actions were aimed at provoking unrest, disrupting public order and disturbing communal harmony.





Accordingly, legal action has been initiated and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the spokesperson said.





The accused have been identified and legal proceedings are underway, he added. -- PTI

A case has been registered against several individuals for allegedly attempting to provoke unrest and disturb public order and communal harmony during a Muharram procession in the city, the police said on Saturday.