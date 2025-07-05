HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
J-K: Case registered over attempt to provoke unrest during Muharram procession

Sat, 05 July 2025
17:26
A case has been registered against several individuals for allegedly attempting to provoke unrest and disturb public order and communal harmony during a Muharram procession in the city, the police said on Saturday. 

"In violation of laid-down conditions, certain individuals committed deliberate and unlawful acts during the Muharram procession on MA Road on Friday," a police spokesperson said. 

He said the actions were aimed at provoking unrest, disrupting public order and disturbing communal harmony. 

Accordingly, legal action has been initiated and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the spokesperson said. 

The accused have been identified and legal proceedings are underway, he added. -- PTI

