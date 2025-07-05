HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
It is like a festival: Raut on Uddhav-Raj reunion

Sat, 05 July 2025
10:55
Ahead of much awaited reunion of Thackeray cousins, Uddhav and Raj, Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut said it is a festival for Maharashtrians as the two estranged brother are coming together for the Marathi Manoos.

"It is like a festival for all of us in Maharashtra that two prominent leaders of the Thackeray family, who separated due to their political ideologies, are finally coming together to share a stage after 20 years," Raut said.

"This has been our wish throughout that we should fight those who are against the people of Maharashtra. By coming together today, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray will definitely give direction to the Marathi Manoos," he added.

