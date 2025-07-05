4 killed, more feared trapped in J'khand coal mine mishap

17:44

File image





The incident occurred in the early hours at Karma area of Kuju Outpost in the district.





"Four bodies have been recovered from the accident site..." SDPO (Ramgarh) Parmeshwar Prasad said.





Villagers, however, took away three bodies before the police team arrived at the spot, another official said.





An administrative team has been carrying out relief and rescue operations since morning.





SP Ajay Kumar said the incident occurred in an abandoned mine of Central Coalfields Ltd.





"The company has its own security personnel to stop such illegal activities. We extended our cooperation to CCL after we received the information," he said.





A section of villagers have been demonstrating near the CCL Karma Project office in the area to protest against the incident, officials said.





Kuju Police Outpost in-charge Ashutosh Kumar Singh told PTI that more people are suspected to be trapped".





He said that some villagers were involved in illegal mining of coal at the site. -- PTI

