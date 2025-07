14:38





A special resolution was adopted in the party's executive committee meeting in this regard. Also, the party has proposed to hold a state conference on a large scale, next month. The party has decided to hold public meetings in villages to disseminate the party's ideology.

Vijay, the party founder-chief will be its chief ministerial candidate for the 2026 Assembly election, the fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam declared on Friday.