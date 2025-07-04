HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Twist in Pune techie rape case, suspect revealed as friend

Fri, 04 July 2025
21:28
A suspect detained in connection with the alleged rape of a Pune IT professional at her home was her friend and not a stranger who gained entry by posing as a courier delivery agent, the police said on Friday, casting doubt on her version of the events. 

It was the woman herself who took a selfie with him and typed a threatening message in her phone, police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said. 

"They know each other for a couple of years and belong to the same community," he said. 

The 22-year-old woman had claimed that a man who posed as a courier delivery agent entered her flat in Kondhwa area on Wednesday evening when she was alone, and forced himself on her. 

She passed out, and when she regained consciousness, he was gone, she said. 

Before leaving, the accused clicked a selfie using her phone in which her back and a part of his face are seen, and left a message warning that he had taken her pictures and would release them on social media if she reported the incident, she told the police. 

But after detaining the suspect, who is a highly qualified professional, the police found that the woman herself had taken the selfie, which originally showed his face clearly, edited it, and also typed the purported threatening message. -- PTI

