HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Thousands of students will be affected: SC refuses plea challenging NEET-UG 2025 results

Fri, 04 July 2025
Share:
13:41
image
The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a petition challenging the NEET-UG 2025 results due to an alleged error in one of the questions.
   
A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and R Mahadevan said it had dismissed a similar petition two days ago and it can't deal with individual examinations.
 
"We have dismissed identical matters. We agree there might be multiple correct answers. But we cannot interfere in an exam which is given by lakhs of candidates. It's not an individual's case. Thousands of students will be affected," the bench said.
 
The top court was hearing a petition filed by a candidate seeks correction of the alleged mistake and revision of results.
 
The plea also sought a stay on the counselling process. 
 
The National Eligibility cum Entrance test (NEET) is a nationwide entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'China gave live updates to Pakistan during Op Sindoor'
LIVE! 'China gave live updates to Pakistan during Op Sindoor'

43 dead, 37 missing as rains ravage Himachal Pradesh
43 dead, 37 missing as rains ravage Himachal Pradesh

Monsoon hit the state on June 20 and has since then cost it Rs 5,000 crore in damages.

Efforts may fail, but...: Shivakumar on CM aspirations
Efforts may fail, but...: Shivakumar on CM aspirations

Shivakumar on Friday called on everyone in the party to work together, abiding by the advice and message given by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

Why The Dalai Lama Decided On A Successor
Why The Dalai Lama Decided On A Successor

'We are now in a situation where our country is not yet free.''China is still very strong and militarily powerful.''In such a situation, we need the Dalai Lama to bring about a resolution to the cause of Tibet.''That's one of the main...

Parag's Note To Late Wife: 'Shefali Was Sab Ki Maa'
Parag's Note To Late Wife: 'Shefali Was Sab Ki Maa'

'In the chaos of grief, it's easy to be swept away by noise and speculation. But Shefali deserves to be remembered by her light.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD