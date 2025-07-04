HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Stock markets muscle through intense volatility

Fri, 04 July 2025
17:31
The top gainers today
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Friday in a highly volatile trade amid a buying rush in banking and other bellwether stocks on the back of a rally in the US markets. 

After oscillating between highs and lows in intra-day trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 193.42 points or 0.23 per cent higher at 83,432.89. During the day, it hit a high of 83,477.86 and a low of 83,015.83, gyrating 462.03 points. The 50-share NSE Nifty inched up by 55.70 points or 0.22 per cent to 25,461. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

2nd TEST Updates: Smith records century against India
LIVE! Fadnavis defends Shinde over 'Jai Gujarat' slogan
479 farmers die by suicide in Mar, April alone in Maha!
Maharashtra reported 479 farmer suicides in March and April, with financial aid eligibility being assessed for the affected families.

Can't rename Shahi Idgah mosque as disputed structure: HC
The Allahabad High Court dismissed a plea seeking the use of 'disputed structure' instead of 'Shahi Eidgah Mosque' in Mathura case proceedings.

Vijay is TVK's CM candidate, says no tieup with DMK, BJP
Actor-politician Vijay, founder-chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), will be its chief ministerial candidate for the 2026 Assembly election. The party announced this at an executive committee meeting where they also ruled out any...

