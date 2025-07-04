Stock markets muscle through intense volatility

17:31

The top gainers today





After oscillating between highs and lows in intra-day trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 193.42 points or 0.23 per cent higher at 83,432.89. During the day, it hit a high of 83,477.86 and a low of 83,015.83, gyrating 462.03 points. The 50-share NSE Nifty inched up by 55.70 points or 0.22 per cent to 25,461. -- PTI

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Friday in a highly volatile trade amid a buying rush in banking and other bellwether stocks on the back of a rally in the US markets.