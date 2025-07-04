HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Rupee rises 16 paise to close at 85.39 against US dollar

Fri, 04 July 2025
19:12
The rupee appreciated 16 paise to close at 85.39 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, tracking a decline in the American currency in the overseas market and a weak tone in crude oil prices. 

Forex traders said Asian currencies, including the rupee, gained ground on renewed hopes of trade deals with the US. 

US President Donald Trump announced a trade agreement with Vietnam, and that injected a dose of optimism that perhaps more such agreements could be in the pipeline before the crucial July 9 deadline, according to forex traders. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 85.44 against the American currency and touched an intra-day high of 85.30 and a low of 85.50 during the session. -- PTI

