HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Raghuvanshi murder: Judicial custody of 3 hitmen extended

Fri, 04 July 2025
Share:
14:22
image
A court in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district has extended the judicial custody of three hitmen, who hacked Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi to death at Sohra area in the northeastern state in May. 

The three - Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand Kurmi - were produced before the court on Thursday via video conferencing from the Shillong district jail where they have been lodged.

"Their judicial custody was extended by 14 days by the court," Public Prosecutor Tushar Chanda told PTI. The three - Chauhan, Rajput and Kurmi - are from Madhya Pradesh. Raghuvanshi's wife Sonam and her lover Raj Kushwaha, who were accused of planning the murder, were also in judicial custody now. 

Raghuvanshi, who married Sonam on May 11, went missing on May 23 during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. His mutilated body was found in a deep gorge in Sohra area of East Khasi Hills district on June 2. 

Three other men of Indore - a property dealer, a flat owner and a security guard - were also arrested in connection with the case. They faced charges related to obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence at a flat in Indore where Sonam and her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha had stayed after the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi in presence of his wife. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! China used India-Pak conflict as a 'live lab'
LIVE! China used India-Pak conflict as a 'live lab'

One border, 3 adversaries: Top Army officer on Op Sindoor
One border, 3 adversaries: Top Army officer on Op Sindoor

'An important consideration was that we should always be at the top of the escalation ladder. When we reach a military objective, we should try and put a stop to it'

43 dead, 37 missing as rains ravage Himachal Pradesh
43 dead, 37 missing as rains ravage Himachal Pradesh

Monsoon hit the state on June 20 and has since then cost it Rs 5,000 crore in damages.

PIL against Prada for Kolhapuri chappal design seeks damages
PIL against Prada for Kolhapuri chappal design seeks damages

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay High Court against Italian fashion house Prada for its alleged unauthorized use of the Kolhapuri chappals. The PIL seeks compensation to be paid to Indian artisans for...

Efforts may fail, but...: Shivakumar on CM aspirations
Efforts may fail, but...: Shivakumar on CM aspirations

Shivakumar on Friday called on everyone in the party to work together, abiding by the advice and message given by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD