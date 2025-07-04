HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PM eats off Sohari leaf at dinner in Trinidad-Tobago

Fri, 04 July 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the dinner hosted by his Trinidad and Tobago counterpart, Kamla Persad-Bissessar on Thursday (local time). PM Modi noted that the food served on Sohari leaf during the dinner is of great cultural significance to the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

In the post on X, PM Modi stated, "The dinner hosted by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar had food served on a Sohari leaf, which is of great cultural significance to the people of Trinidad & Tobago, especially those with Indian roots. Here, food is often served on this leaf during festivals and other special programmes."

During the dinner, PM Modi presented a replica of Ram Mandir and holy water from the Saryu River as well as from Mahakumbh held in Prayagraj, to Kamla Persad-Bissessar. "At the dinner hosted by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, I presented a replica of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and holy water from the Saryu river as well as from the Mahakumbh held in Prayagraj. They symbolise the deep cultural and spiritual bonds between India and Trinidad & Tobago," PM Modi posted on X.

Will BJP Be The New Congress?
Will BJP Be The New Congress?

Only in the event of the RSS managing to force Modi into accepting a consensual candidate, will the party not continue to 'being' the 'next Congress', observes Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay.

Indian-origin doc booked for killing 4-yr-old daughter in US
Indian-origin doc booked for killing 4-yr-old daughter in US

Gupta was on vacation in El Portal village in Miami with her daughter, Aria Talathi, when she dialled 911 at around 3.30 am on June 27 about a drowning in the pool at their short-term rental, the New York Post reported, citing the...

'I've No Desire To Be Prime Minister'
'I've No Desire To Be Prime Minister'

'I am not an aspiration-oriented politician.''This is the time to redefine politics.''Politics of power is not real politics.'

'If Nitish's Son Doesn't Join JD-U, Leaders Will Flee'
'If Nitish's Son Doesn't Join JD-U, Leaders Will Flee'

This is the first time a JD-U leader has openly expressed fears about the party's future.

