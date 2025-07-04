PM eats off Sohari leaf at dinner in Trinidad-Tobago

10:09





In the post on X, PM Modi stated, "The dinner hosted by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar had food served on a Sohari leaf, which is of great cultural significance to the people of Trinidad & Tobago, especially those with Indian roots. Here, food is often served on this leaf during festivals and other special programmes."





During the dinner, PM Modi presented a replica of Ram Mandir and holy water from the Saryu River as well as from Mahakumbh held in Prayagraj, to Kamla Persad-Bissessar. "At the dinner hosted by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, I presented a replica of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and holy water from the Saryu river as well as from the Mahakumbh held in Prayagraj. They symbolise the deep cultural and spiritual bonds between India and Trinidad & Tobago," PM Modi posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the dinner hosted by his Trinidad and Tobago counterpart, Kamla Persad-Bissessar on Thursday (local time). PM Modi noted that the food served on Sohari leaf during the dinner is of great cultural significance to the people of Trinidad and Tobago.