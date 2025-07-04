NIA raids communications centre in Himachal's McLeodganj, man arrested

23:37





The Naoroji Road residence of Sunny (22) was raided by a team of 10-12 National Investigation Agency officials, they said.





Sunny runs a communications centre, Sunny Communications, located on the Dalai Lama Temple Road in McLeodganj.





The local police confirmed the NIA operation.





"A raid was conducted at a communication centre in McLeodganj. The action is linked to suspicious foreign currency transactions, possibly connected to pigeon racing and financial and property records of the accused are investigated, police officials added.





The authorities have remained tight-lipped about the specifics of the investigation.





However, the NIA team reportedly scrutinised bank accounts, land records, transaction documents, and other digital evidence from both places.





Sunny, who is married to a Russian national, has been under the scanner for possible involvement in foreign currency dealings, human trafficking, including the use of the notorious 'donkey route' and money laundering.





His sudden rise in financial status and recent purchase of a three-storey house in McLeodganj also raised suspicion, they said. -- PTI

