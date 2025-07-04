HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi conferred with Trinidad and Tobago's highest civilian honour

Fri, 04 July 2025
Share:
21:49
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Friday conferred with The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago' - the country's highest civilian honour. 

Modi, who is on a two-day visit to the Caribbean island nation on the second leg of his five-nation tour, was bestowed the award in recognition of his global leadership, his deep engagement with the Indian diaspora, and his humanitarian efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

"Honoured to be conferred with The Order of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago'. I accept it on behalf of 140 crore Indians," Modi said. 

The award was announced by Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar on Thursday, who described Modi's visit as a moment of shared pride and historical connection. 

This is Modi's first visit to the country as prime minister and the first Indian bilateral visit at the prime ministerial level to Trinidad and Tobago since 1999. 

Modi arrived here from Ghana, where he was conferred with The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana', the country's national honour. 

The award was conferred on the prime minister in recognition of his "distinguished statesmanship and influential global leadership", the ministry of external affairs said in a statement. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

2nd TEST Updates: Siraj strikes as wickets tumble
2nd TEST Updates: Siraj strikes as wickets tumble

LIVE! Twist in Pune techie rape case, suspect revealed as friend
LIVE! Twist in Pune techie rape case, suspect revealed as friend

Violence over Marathi unacceptable, says Fadnavis
Violence over Marathi unacceptable, says Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis warned against violence and linguistic chauvinism related to the Marathi language, emphasizing constructive promotion and legal action against those taking the law into their own hands.

'China used May conflict as 'live lab' to back Pak'
'China used May conflict as 'live lab' to back Pak'

'An important consideration was that we should always be at the top of the escalation ladder. When we reach a military objective, we should try and put a stop to it'

'Why Haven't Amitabh, Salman, SRK Learnt Marathi?'
'Why Haven't Amitabh, Salman, SRK Learnt Marathi?'

'There are tall personalities who have utilised Mumbai and Maharashtra for their career growth, but they never thought it is their responsibility to learn Marathi.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD