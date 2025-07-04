HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Meghalaya: Man sentenced to one year in jail for peeping while girl was bathing

Fri, 04 July 2025
Share:
23:56
image
A man was sentenced to one year imprisonment by a court in Meghalaya's North Garo Hills district for peeping into the bathroom while a girl was having a bath, officials said on Friday.

The incident had happened in December 2019, they said.

The man was charged under IPC section 354C, which deals with voyeurism, besides the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they added.

The POCSO court of Judge B Joshi sentenced him to one year in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on him.

The court noted that such acts are a serious violation of privacy and will be dealt with firmly under the law. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

2nd TEST Updates: India lead by 244 runs on Day 3
2nd TEST Updates: India lead by 244 runs on Day 3

LIVE! How Bharat Mata a religious symbol: HC to Kerala varsity
LIVE! How Bharat Mata a religious symbol: HC to Kerala varsity

Trial court order set aside in Saif family property dispute
Trial court order set aside in Saif family property dispute

In the order stated by the trial court 25 years ago, a decree was made according to the principle of primogeniture in which the successor of the ruler was entrusted with all private properties.

Dalai Lama succession: India reiterates non-interference
Dalai Lama succession: India reiterates non-interference

India has stated its neutral stance on religious matters following the Dalai Lama's announcement of his succession plan, which China has rejected. The statement comes as the Dalai Lama approaches his 90th birthday, with China urging...

'I've No Desire To Be Prime Minister'
'I've No Desire To Be Prime Minister'

'I am not an aspiration-oriented politician.''This is the time to redefine politics.''Politics of power is not real politics.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD