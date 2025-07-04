HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Man who posed as a courier and raped woman held

Fri, 04 July 2025
16:06
Suspect in the alleged rape of a 22-year-old techie in Kondhwa area of Pune has been detained, says the police. 

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside her flat by a man posing as a courier agent in the Kondhwa area of Pune city

According to a senior police official, the incident took place around 7:30 pm on Wednesday, under the jurisdiction of the Kondhwa Police Station. Speaking to ANI, Zone 5 Pune City DCP Rajkumar Shinde said, "Under the jurisdiction of Kondhwa Police Station of Pune City, an offence under the BNS sections 64, 77, and 351(2) has been registered. Yesterday, around 7:30 pm, a delivery boy with a bank envelope entered the flat of a 22-year-old woman. 

"When she went inside her home to get the pin for the courier, he closed the door (and raped her)... A total of 10 teams, five of the crime branch and five zonal teams, are working on the case. Forensic experts were called on the spot to check if something had been sprayed on her. A selfie was found in the woman's phone. We are analysing it," he further added.

