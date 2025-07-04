HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Less than cost of curtains in Kejriwal's Sheesh Mahal'

Fri, 04 July 2025
Share:
11:49
Arvind Kejriwal's official residence when he was Delhi CM
Arvind Kejriwal's official residence when he was Delhi CM
Delhi minister Kapil Mishra on Friday hailed the inauguration of the Chief Minister's 'Jan Sewa Sadan' and stated that its cost is less than "the cost of curtains in Arvind Kejriwal's Sheesh Mahal." 

Kapil Mishra mentioned that the 'Jan Sewa Sadan' is opened for the cameras and media persons to see the arrangements made for the common people. The Delhi Minister informed that the tender for the 'Jan Sewa Sadan' is "public", unlike the "Sheesh Mahal's tender document".

"The Chief Minister's 'Jan Sewa Sadan' has been inaugurated today. Today is the first day. It is open for the media and cameras to see all the arrangements made for the common people. After 11 years, the CM's residence or office has been opened for the people... The whole 'Jan Sewa Sadan' has been built at a cost which is less than the cost of curtains in Arvind Kejriwal's Sheesh Mahal... Its tender document is also public, unlike the Sheesh Mahal's tender document... All the grievances of the people of Delhi will be heard and recorded here," Kapil Mishra told ANI. 

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated the CM's 'Jan Seva Sadan' in New Delhi. On the occasion, havan was performed at the CM camp office during which her husband Manish Gupta and son Nikunj were present. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Less than cost of curtains in Kejriwal's Sheesh Mahal'
LIVE! 'Less than cost of curtains in Kejriwal's Sheesh Mahal'

'Why Haven't Amitabh, Salman, SRK Learnt Marathi?'
'Why Haven't Amitabh, Salman, SRK Learnt Marathi?'

'There are tall personalities who have utilised Mumbai and Maharashtra for their career growth, but they never thought it is their responsibility to learn Marathi.'

'I've No Desire To Be Prime Minister'
'I've No Desire To Be Prime Minister'

'I am not an aspiration-oriented politician.''This is the time to redefine politics.''Politics of power is not real politics.'

Why 767 Maharashtra Farmers Died By Suicide
Why 767 Maharashtra Farmers Died By Suicide

'You've got to understand it is not easy to die by suicide.''People commit suicide only when they lose everything and find no other way to live.'

Jadeja opens up on spat with Stokes at Edgbaston
Jadeja opens up on spat with Stokes at Edgbaston

Woakes was angry that Jadeja again ran on the danger area. Jadeja pointed out saying he was on one side. Stokes was not happy, he walked up to the spot and stood there.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD