'Less than cost of curtains in Kejriwal's Sheesh Mahal'

Arvind Kejriwal's official residence when he was Delhi CM





Kapil Mishra mentioned that the 'Jan Sewa Sadan' is opened for the cameras and media persons to see the arrangements made for the common people. The Delhi Minister informed that the tender for the 'Jan Sewa Sadan' is "public", unlike the "Sheesh Mahal's tender document".





"The Chief Minister's 'Jan Sewa Sadan' has been inaugurated today. Today is the first day. It is open for the media and cameras to see all the arrangements made for the common people. After 11 years, the CM's residence or office has been opened for the people... The whole 'Jan Sewa Sadan' has been built at a cost which is less than the cost of curtains in Arvind Kejriwal's Sheesh Mahal... Its tender document is also public, unlike the Sheesh Mahal's tender document... All the grievances of the people of Delhi will be heard and recorded here," Kapil Mishra told ANI.





Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated the CM's 'Jan Seva Sadan' in New Delhi. On the occasion, havan was performed at the CM camp office during which her husband Manish Gupta and son Nikunj were present. -- ANI

