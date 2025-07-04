HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Just Lalit Modi singing along with Vijay Mallya in London

Fri, 04 July 2025
Share:
15:32
image
Lalit Modi, the architect of the immensely popular IPL and a businessman is back in the news. No, he's not returning to India. 

Modi's video on X of a party he held on Sunday has gone viral. 

It shows Modi singing Frank Sinatra's 'I did it my way' with none other than tycoon Vijay Mallya, who the Indian government is trying to extradite from the UK.

The video had one more surprise -- former cricketer Chris Gayle, who has been one of the faces of IPL since its beginning. 

Gayle was seen signing a bat for Lalit Modi. 

The cricket administrator calling Gayle the "universal boss', thanked him for attending his party. Modi acknowledged the controversial nature of the video, saying that's what he does "the best'.

"Hope this video does not break the internet. Controversial for sure. But that what I do best. Have a beautiful summer to u all."

TOP STORIES

2nd TEST Updates: Siraj strikes; Root out for 22
2nd TEST Updates: Siraj strikes; Root out for 22

LIVE! Just Lalit Modi singing along with Vijay Mallya in London
LIVE! Just Lalit Modi singing along with Vijay Mallya in London

One border, 3 adversaries: Top Army officer on Op Sindoor
One border, 3 adversaries: Top Army officer on Op Sindoor

'An important consideration was that we should always be at the top of the escalation ladder. When we reach a military objective, we should try and put a stop to it'

Why are Hindus being assaulted?: Maha min amid Marathi row
Why are Hindus being assaulted?: Maha min amid Marathi row

BJP leader Nitesh Rane criticizes MNS after alleged assault on a man for not speaking Marathi, sparking political controversy.

PIL against Prada for Kolhapuri chappal design seeks damages
PIL against Prada for Kolhapuri chappal design seeks damages

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay High Court against Italian fashion house Prada for its alleged unauthorized use of the Kolhapuri chappals. The PIL seeks compensation to be paid to Indian artisans for...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD