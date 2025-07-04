Just Lalit Modi singing along with Vijay Mallya in London

15:32





Modi's video on X of a party he held on Sunday has gone viral.





It shows Modi singing Frank Sinatra's 'I did it my way' with none other than tycoon Vijay Mallya, who the Indian government is trying to extradite from the UK.





The video had one more surprise -- former cricketer Chris Gayle, who has been one of the faces of IPL since its beginning.





Gayle was seen signing a bat for Lalit Modi.





The cricket administrator calling Gayle the "universal boss', thanked him for attending his party. Modi acknowledged the controversial nature of the video, saying that's what he does "the best'.





"Hope this video does not break the internet. Controversial for sure. But that what I do best. Have a beautiful summer to u all."

Lalit Modi, the architect of the immensely popular IPL and a businessman is back in the news. No, he's not returning to India.